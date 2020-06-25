The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has earned itself a second-place spot, coming in behind Pompeu Fabra University, in the Young University Rankings' list of the best universities in Spain aged 50 or younger. Times Higher Education (THE), the British magazine specializing in education, is responsible for the ranking. The UOC has featured on the list for three years running, keeping a steady position as one of the institutions ranked 101-150 worldwide.

To gauge the universities' level of higher education excellence, the ranking looks at five areas: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income. The UOC obtained the following results for these areas: 21.5 in teaching, 21 in research, 74.2 in citations, 40.2 in international outlook and 35.8 in industry income.

Although the ranking uses the same thirteen indicators as THE's flagship World University Rankings, these have been adjusted so that the universities' reputation carries less weight in their overall score. On the world scale, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology has now topped the list of young universities for three years running. Coming in second, third and fourth, respectively, are the Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, Paris Sciences et Lettres – PSL Research University Paris, and the Sant’Anna School of Advanced Studies in Pisa.

Most noteworthy among Catalan institutions is Pompeu Fabra University, which has moved up to tenth place on the world ranking this year, as well as topping the list of best young universities in Spain. The UOC came in a three-way tie for second place with the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC) and Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV).

Traditionally, only the longest-standing institutions have sat atop the world's most important rankings, which classify institutions on the basis of their prestige. Thanks to Times Higher Education Young University Rankings, young universities are receiving the recognition they deserve for their contributions to society and to attaining the Sustainable Development Goals and for their ability to adopt blended (in-person and online) methodologies.

THE's World University Rankings is one of the most reputable, transparent higher education rankings out there, alongside the Shanghai University Ranking and the QS World University Rankings. The UOC first appeared in THE World University Rankings in the general classification in 2018, featured as the only online university in Spain. That year, the UOC ranked 12 out of a total of 38 Spanish universities and earned a spot in the 601-800 bracket in the general classification, which ranked the 1,258 top universities worldwide.