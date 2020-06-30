A low-cost and easily scalable technology

The researchers are using an RFID communication technology-based system in the development of the project, which the WiNe group has already successfully applied in the detection of water leaks in industrial environments. It involves the use of sensors in the form of labels that operate without batteries and are able to collect and transmit information to a receiver via an antenna.

Among its other advantages, this technology benefits from being low-cost and viable for adoption within the industry, as the researcher pointed out: "The labels cost just a few cents, so it's a technology that is highly scalable for mass production. The system also forms part of many logistics processes, including those corresponding to the textile and fashion world, which means the results of the project can be integrated into the relevant industrial processes without much additional cost."

The technology being developed as part of the project, which is scheduled to run until August 2021, is currently in the preliminary design phase, with design evaluation due to begin later this year.

