Soft drink and sugary drink advertising: a public health risk

According to the experts, the effects of soft drink and sugary drink advertising are being felt among children. A few months ago, The Lancet published a document in which it warned that not one country in the world is protecting the health or the future of its children. The "A Future for the World's Children?" report, drafted by a commission put together by the journal itself, WHO and UNICEF showed that, in some countries, children see up to 30,000 TV advertisements a year. It linked the aggressive marketing of junk food and sugary drinks to the alarming rise in childhood obesity, highlighting one figure: the number of obese children and teenagers multiplied by 11 between 1975 and 2016, jumping from 11 to 124 million. Spain is no exception to this, occupying fourth place among European countries in terms of childhood obesity, according to the latest OECD report "The Heavy Burden of Obesity". It is thought that the spending on advertising for drinks that are not considered to be healthy may be one of the factors responsible for this.

This is one of the conclusions of a study led by Mireia Montaña, professor and researcher with the Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences at the UOC, which investigated the relationship between the nutritional values of soft drinks and sugary drinks and the advertising strategies used to attract consumers. According to the research, advertising is one of the factors that goes a long way towards fostering the obesogenic environment: Spanish children are exposed to an average of 9,000 television advertising campaigns a year, and many of these advertisements feature products of little or no nutritional value. In addition, there has been an annual increase in spending on soft drink and sugary drink advertising in recent years, rising from nearly €32 million in 2013 to over €53 million in 2018.

As the research highlights, most of these millions of euros were used precisely for products of a lower nutritional value: out of the advertising spend of the products analysed, just €812,061 (0.3%) were for products with a high nutritional value, whereas 62.7% of advertising spend was for drinks with a very low nutritional value content. Judging by the results, the advertising served its purpose, as Spanish children's consumption of sugary drinks and soft drinks is high. According to Montaña, who is also a member of the Learning, Media and Entertainment Research Group (GAME) at the UOC, "it is estimated that 81% of Spanish children consume soft drinks and sugary drinks every week". Professor Montaña pointed out that this is one of the highest rates in Europe, adding that "approximately 7% of 9-year-olds consume them every day, 16% almost every day (between 4 and 6 days a week), 56% between 1 and 3 days a week , and just 19% of children consume them less than once a week".

So is advertising the main culprit behind Spanish children moving ever further away from healthy eating? According to Montaña: "It's clear that there are a number of aspects that determine this, but advertising is one of the main ones. Even major brands such as Coca-Cola see a drop in sales when they stop putting out advertising campaigns". The UOC professor began her research into how food advertising affects children because many of them, especially the under-8s, "consume it without understanding whether they are watching informative or persuasive communication".