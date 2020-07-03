UOC scored well by U-Ranking for its European research funds

The ranking analyses results in teaching, R&I and employment opportunities at 70 universities in Spain (covering 97% of the Spanish university system in terms of the number of bachelor's degree students) and examines over 3,300 bachelor's degrees and double bachelor's degrees. In the general classification, the UOC lies in seventh place together with nine other universities, with a score of 0.9.

In terms of research and innovation , the UOC occupies ninth place with a score of 1.1, a position it shares with seven other universities, including the University of the Basque Country and the University of A Coruña. The indicators in which it excels compared with other universities are the European research funds for doctoral research staff, the percentage of publications with international co-authorship, citations per document, and the percentage of publications in the first quartile. Competitive public resources per doctoral teaching and research staff member, research staff contracts by budget, scientific documents per doctoral teaching and research staff member, doctoral theses read by doctoral teaching and research staff members, and the average impact factor are all in the average bracket.

As regards teaching , the UOC is in fifth place with a score of 0.9 along with ten other universities, including the University of the Balearic Islands, the University of Seville and the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. In this area, the UOC stands out with indicators that excel in doctoral teaching and research staff members, the rate of success and the percentage of postgraduate students. The non-withdrawal rate and the percentage of foreign students are in the average bracket.

With regard to employment opportunities , the study finds excellent results in its graduate employment rate (80.5%) and in the average salary base of UOC graduates (€32,559). The graduate employment rate of arts and humanities alumni is particularly outstanding.

The general classification of the U-Ranking 2020 is led by Pompeu Fabra University, repeating its top spot, followed in second place by the Carlos III University of Madrid, the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya and the Universitat Politècnica de València.