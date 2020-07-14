Detecting relevant articles

For this project, other research teams taking part in this project use artificial intelligence techniques to detect relevant scientific articles about COVID-19. "The first step was a manual classification of a large group of documents, which the system then used to learn to classify the documents," Oliver explained. Their system retrieves scientific articles from the Science Direct compilation developed by the Dutch scientific publisher Elsevier and from repositories such as LitCOVID, an open resources portal run by the US National Library of Medicine, which provides access to one of the world's largest collections of research papers on the new disease, currently listing more than 28,000 publications.

International cooperation

This project is a direct product of the pandemic. "During the early days of lockdown, a number of contacts were made to find ways to help using translation technologies," said Oliver. The intention is to continue with this collaboration for as long as COVID-19 remains a hot research topic.

With international collaborations, the initiative goes beyond the local sphere and one of its goals is to help create a repository of scientific articles on the disease at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), together with a similar platform hosted at Vall d'Hebron University Hospital. In addition to the UOC and the hospital, other participants include the Agency for Health Quality and Assessment of Catalonia (AQuAS), the UNAM's Center for Genome Sciences, two researchers (one from the National Institute of Respiratory Diseases in Mexico and another from the Dalle Molle Institute for Artificial Intelligence Research in Switzerland), and a doctoral student from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC).

Oliver highlighted that it was not an institutionally managed initiative and that "the important work is all done by volunteers". In addition, the UOC encourages students carrying out their internships for the Bachelor's Degree in Translation, Interpreting and Applied Languages and the University Master's Degree in Translation and Technologies to participate.

Related article

Antoni Oliver (2020). "MTUOC: easy and free integration of NMT systems in professional translation environments". Proceedings of the 22nd Annual Conference of the European Association for Machine Translation: http://hdl.handle.net/10609/119706

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) contribute to solving the challenges facing the global societies of the 21st century by studying ICTs' interactions with human activity, with a specific focus on e-learning and e-health. Over 400 researchers and 48 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and three research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), the eLearn Center (eLC) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The United Nations 2030 Agenda's Sustainable Development Goals and open knowledge provide strategic pillars on which the UOC's teaching, research and innovation are built. More information: research.uoc.edu.