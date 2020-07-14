"The healthcare crisis we've been through and continue to go through has had a significant impact on our universities," said Josep Cobarsí and Laura Calvet, members of the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications. Cobarsí and Calvet form part of an international team of eighteen researchers from ten different countries led by France's IMT Atlantique institute of technology. The team has come together to analyse universities' ability to recover, and to examine their strong points and detect areas where they can improve.

"Help from the different groups affected, including university staff and students, is vital. By spending ten minutes to fill out the survey they provide us with valuable information that can help us understand how academic activities have been affected by the crisis," they said.