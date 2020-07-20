Spain is home to more than four million people with a disability, 30% of which have complex communication-related needs. This leaves over a million people with developmental disabilities such as infantile cerebral palsy, Rett syndrome and autism spectrum disorder; because these involve atypical speech development, they require alternative communication systems. In light of this, the ALFASAAC project is hoping to create an online Spanish-language platform that offers training, guidance, counsel and research into augmentative and alternative communication and literacy building for children with impaired speech. Led by Ruth Candela, a psychiatrist and course instructor at the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, the initiative has earned a spot as one of eight finalists at SpinUOC, the UOC's entrepreneurship programme. Driven by the Hubbik platform, this year's event is scheduled to take place on 1 October.

Spain has only begun to scratch the surface of augmentative and alternative communication, which refers to the use of any communicative modality other than speech to express one's thoughts, needs, wants and ideas. Its uniqueness lies in the fact that users do not use their own voice, instead relying on other methods such as pictographic systems, specialized software and gaze reading devices. Ruth Candela, who has a master's degree in Neuropsychology under her belt and is currently working towards her university master's degree in Learning Difficulties and Language Disorders, said: "For children with disabilities who rely on this type of communication, language acquisition and literacy require highly specialized scaffolding that needs support, and we want to be the ones by their side through this challenge." She went on to say: "Just like speech, alternative language is built on the bedrock of society, yet these children, because of the physical, motor, sensory and communicative barriers they face, have very few opportunities to develop it."

AlfaSAAC, an acronym standing for literacy and augmentative and alternative communication systems, aims to create a platform that allows professionals and families of children with disabilities to learn to communicate with them, while also affording these children the opportunities they need to learn how to read and write. Users will be able to join support groups and receive specialized training in assessing and implementing a range of teaching strategies and technologies. "Its online format will allow it to reach a large number of families and professionals, who will feel supported in their role as guides as they help people with speech impairment on the difficult path towards finding their voice," Ruth explained. As well as spreading the knowledge generated in universities abroad, AlfaSAAC will also push for more research to be carried out in this untrodden field of study in Spain.

The AlfaSAAC project is currently working on developing its website. Embarking on this journey with Ruth Candela are Ana Jacas, Ana Medina, Patricia Velasco and Beatriz Bellido, who together make up the driving force behind the platform. Also lending a collaborative hand is speech therapist and psychologist Begoña Lloréns. The initiative is near and dear to these women's hearts, as all five are mothers to children with developmental disabilities who, among other hardships, are unable to speak. According to the women, the idea for AlfaSAAC gestated slowly and naturally as they hit different road blocks on their path to helping their sons and daughters, admitting that it is the type of platform that they would have liked to have had themselves when everything started. AlfaSAAC has received an award from Hyundai Motor Spain as part of its 'As big as you want to be' initiative to raise the profile of projects that help improve people's lives.