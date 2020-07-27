Breastfeeding, the most sustainable option for the planet

The "little known" impact on the environment

For some years now, a growing body of literature has demonstrated the close link between breast milk and phenomena such as climate change. One of the most recent studies in this area, conducted by experts at Imperial College London (United Kingdom) and published in the British Medical Journal, offers highly illuminating data on the subject: breastfeeding for 6 months saves between 95 and 154 kg of CO 2 emissions per baby compared to formula. Another remarkable fact provided by this study is that the amount of hot water needed to heat bottles of formula involves an annual energy expense equivalent to that of charging 200 million mobile phones.

This year's World Breastfeeding Week (#WBW2020), from 1–7 August, focuses on this important impact on global health, highlighting the role of breast milk as a major element of a sustainable food system, as well as other advantages from the environmental point of view. María José Rodríguez Lagunas, course instructor on the Master's Degree in Nutrition and Health at the UOC Faculty of Health Sciences and lecturer for the Physiology section of the University of Barcelona Faculty of Pharmacy and Food Sciences, explained: "The mother's breast is the best packaging there is: sterile, capable of administering the exact amount required by the baby, and at the perfect temperature. To replace breast milk with formula requires additional resources: packaging for the formula itself, consumption of water, bottles and teats, products to sterilize them with, heaters, etc."

One of the most important aspects being considered when determining the environmental benefits of breast milk compared to formula is their effect on our ecological footprint – the measure of the impact of human activities on nature. In this respect, a number of studies have compared the two on the basis of factors such as energy sources, carbon emissions, waste or water footprint – the total volume of fresh water used to produce goods and services. In all these aspects, the superiority of breast milk is beyond question. Rodríguez Lagunas explained that choosing to breastfeed avoids the negative ecological impact that comes from the ingredients in infant formula (not just the milk, but other added ingredients such as oils, vitamins, etc.); from the production of the formula; and from its transportation: "For these reasons, breastfeeding is not only the healthiest option for the baby, it's also the kindest to the environment."

Natalia Panadero, a researcher with the FoodLab group at the UOC, revealed a particularly illuminating fact. According to a number of studies, the countries most affected by climate change also report the lowest rates of breastfeeding: "This evidence makes breastfeeding an aspect to be taken into account in the planning and implementation of initiatives to reduce our environmental footprint, as well as in the planning of child nutrition programmes, especially during the first years of life."