Announcing Greta, the Alexa of the tour and art guide world

A group of three professionals, who have come together under the umbrella of The Greta Project, are working on developing a new artificial intelligence solution that will enable users to enjoy tailor-made tour and art guides. The project aims to develop what is known as an APK file for mobile telephones that, in the words of the project leader, Xavier Domènech, will mean the promotion of a "new generation of audio-guides". The technological initiative has earned a spot among the finalists at this year's SpinUOC, the university's annual entrepreneurship programme promoted on the Hubbik platform.

A graduate of the UOC Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management, Domènech explained that Greta goes one step further than the audio-guides that everyone knows, which are usually the playback of mp3 files or work using smartphones, providing multimedia content. The group he coordinates is now busy creating a "new generation", which will be an artificial intelligence-based multimedia guide that features a voice interface. This means that the device will be able talk with users in completely two-way conversations.

According to Domènech, one of the advances is that whereas audio-guide functions have to be activated using buttons or touch screens, with Greta – which would have a verbal hypertext function – you simply need to talk to the device the same way you would with the widely-known Alexa. Greta could talk to users to offer them information about the painting technique of any picture on a tour through an exhibition, as well as any other information referring to the painter and their work. Domènech explained: "What we do is work with very complete scripts, where as well as standard explanations of the works, which is how an audio-guide works, we gather the most commonly-asked questions to answer the users' queries." The project's promoters argue that with Greta, "the visitor's experience will be more natural as it's like having your own private human tour guide with all the museum's information".

Users can wander around the site at their leisure, looking at the items on display and asking Greta directly any question that may occur to them. As well as this, Greta will also adopt a proactive attitude with the user and suggest information according to their location. Domènech said: "What we do is create a computer 'frame' to receive information, which is structured and prepared, and every museum will be an independent production where the centre decides the itineraries it wants to include and the information that is added to this 'frame'."