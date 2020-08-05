An accurate diagnosis is crucial in the field of mental health, but they are not always performed correctly. Traditional tests such as bloods or X-rays are fruitless and many specialists are still using questionnaires that may not reflect clinical data to assess their patients.

Aimentia's co-founder, Edgar Jorba, said: "For example, during the COVID-19 crisis and isolation period, patients have been reporting new symptoms that aren't covered in manuals or guidelines."

The Aimentia project proposes e-health solutions for mental health conditions and is led by Jorba, a student on the Bachelor's Degree in Telecommunications Technologies and Services Engineering at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

The researcher stressed the following: "If our healthcare professionals don't have access to modern and smart tools that bolster their knowledge and lighten their workload, giving them time to focus on more pressing matters, we're bound to continue providing poor diagnoses."

The platform was made available to healthcare workers during the state of emergency in Spain, with a view to providing free, 24-hour psychological support. As regards the emerging mental health symptoms related to COVID-19, Aimentia has been able to integrate them into its artificial intelligence flow. Thanks to this, the tool can already provide primary diagnostic suggestions, comparing a patient's data with other anonymous data and detecting potential risk factors.

In comparison to other telemedicine devices, which only collect data or focus on digitizing communication or statistical analysis, this platform has a more integral approach, taking stock of the data gathered both during consultations and remotely. Jorba said: "It can be used by both professionals and patients throughout the entire process."