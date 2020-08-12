Key-free holiday rentals

Co-working companies or holiday home rental platforms are also potential clients for this home automation product. The device allows users to check in and out without the need for keys, cards or potentially unreliable key boxes. Holidaymakers and visitors can let home owners know when they arrive by ringing the doorbell. Owners would then receive a call allowing them to grant access during authorized periods of time without the need for keys.

"It helps keep customers satisfied and companies can optimize logistics and resources, having only to programme the time the client will access the flat and leaving the rest to them," explained Calva, the brains behind the project alongside telecommunications engineer César de la Torre, in charge of programming, software, hardware and designing the manufacturing system, and Francisco González Sotres, the device's software, app and server developer.

Forgetting your keys is a thing of the past

Calva explained how DOOD offers a great many benefits to individual users as well: first, they can forget about their keys, the risk of losing them or having to change the locks, and therefore the additional cost that this implies; and second, they alone control who goes into their home. "What's more, you save money on making copies of keys, which you're more likely to leave at home than your phone, say," joked Calva, who also pointed out how useful this tool can be for the elderly or people with physical disabilities or special needs, since it allows them to grant access to carers without having to go to the door in an emergency, for example, or at a specific time.

Even if you do leave your phone at home, DOOD will still let you in. The creators are currently developing a virtual assistant which, should you forget your phone or run out of battery, will grant you access to your home thanks to a voice password.

The company is also developing their own model of electric lock. There is already a selection of options on the market that range in price, some as cheap as €35. The proponents point out that the difference between DOOD and other smart intercoms is that DOOD allows for remote software updates and does not affect or compromise your neighbours' use of the intercom.