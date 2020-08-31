The job search site to prioritize ethics

The COVID-19 pandemic has further scarred an already-struggling job market. "This crisis has forced us to accept that we need to reconsider how we view employment. It's more important than ever to advocate positive values, social responsibility and the promotion of ethical workplace behaviour," explained Amèlia Sampere, a course instructor at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya's (UOC) Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and founder of Worketik, the first bidirectional, transparent and ethical job search website. The initiative has been selected as a finalist project for the UOC's entrepreneurship programme, SpinUOC 2020, and is rooted in the idea of needing to improve relationships between companies and employees. "The selection process should be transparent for both parties," Sampere stated.

In fact, the platform is based on the simple idea that the selection process is a "bidirectional exercise", in which both parties have access to the same information. Job seekers are able to search for positions that suit their personal circumstances, while companies can publish their corporate social responsibility strategies, employee benefits and information on how they plan to contribute to the 2030 Agenda. According to the platform's directors, the goal is for both companies and job seekers, for the first time, to have access to a website that allows them to establish professional relationships based on transparency and mutual understanding.

In fact, this recruitment website is based on a code of ethics whereby the featured companies are obliged to visibly post their non-discrimination policies, salaries, contract conditions and employee benefits. As such, users can see beforehand if the job offer includes incentives such as reconciliation policies (flexible hours or the option to work from home), day care centres, extra training or sports activities.

Sampere said: "If this crisis has shown us anything it's that salary isn't everything, but we cannot go to the other extreme either, as we've seen with some companies who offer free fruit baskets and sea views in exchange for an appalling work-life balance." She added: "This crisis should have made companies realize that they need to rethink their relationship with their employees. Until now there has been a very twisted culture surrounding working from home because it was thought that if you give people the freedom to choose where they work, no one would actually get anything done. But employees need to be treated with more respect."