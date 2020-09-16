UOC Doctoral School kicks off academic year with twice as many programmes

Doing a doctorate online

Under current legislation, doctorates can be undertaken in two ways: full-time or part-time. The UOC offers both options, with its own programme of predoctoral contracts for full-time researchers in training. As Masip pointed out, "It's totally possible to do a thesis online part-time." In fact, 80% of UOC doctoral students do just that.

For many researchers, the doctoral thesis is the first stage in their career in research. "A doctorate is the highest qualification a university can offer in the training of future researchers to solve society's most complex problems. Essentially, you learn to do research," Masip explained; undertaking a doctoral thesis has "very important methodological implications and involves a long period of highly individualized training between the thesis supervisor and the doctoral student".