UOC backs global declaration in support of the digital transformation of higher education

The UOC is working with the International Association of Universities (IAU) on a declaration in support of the digital transformation of higher education. The declaration advocates universities as leaders in driving the digital transformation both of higher education and of society as a whole, for the benefit of the global common good.

The document's draft calls for establishing national and international frameworks that enhance the potential of digital transformation and proposes building bridges across digital divides to facilitate universal access. As well as preparing institutions' staff, students, citizens and higher education policymakers for lifelong learning in a rapidly evolving world, the text calls for ethical and responsible conduct and dialogue, urging the institutions to move forward together through collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Pastora Martínez Samper, the UOC's Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation, highlighted that the IAU's proposal "comes at a time when we are witnessing a COVID-19-driven acceleration of the digital transformation of higher education". She added that "it represents a significant contribution to our university systems, which need to reflect carefully on the impact that digital transformation will have on higher education".

As a pioneer in the innovative use of the new technologies in education, the UOC has been invited to take part in the project as a member of the expert working group. In this role, the University has shared experiences and good practices with universities around the world, contributing knowledge and expertise for improving higher education through e-learning.