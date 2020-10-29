Internet, a place for young people to channel their political engagement

Battling fake news with pedagogy and critical thinking, and algorithmic ideology with our digital sense of direction. That is how we ensure the internet remains a space for civic and political engagement, for young people too. This is one of the conclusions presented in Educación social digital: una revisión sistemática, a systematic review of social digital education published in Spanish by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC). According to the new report, digital social education is a future-charged tool that can contribute to the inclusion and empowerment of young people, while also strengthening society's civic engagement and democratic ideals.

Daniel Aranda, deputy dean of research at the UOC's Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences, said: "It's about exploring how the digital tools we have at our disposal now can help us to get young people to take critical stances, even when it comes to these very same tools". According to Aranda, the study is just wrapping up stage one, with research set to continue over the next 18 months.

The overarching research project, titled Educació social digital: joventut, ciutadania activa i inclusió (Digital social education: youth, active citizenship and inclusion), is funded by the Generación de Conocimiento (Knowledge Generation) programme run by Spain's State Research Agency. Signing the study are Pedro Fernández de Castro, student on the UOC's doctoral programme in Humanities and Communication; Segundo Moyano, professor and researcher at the UOC Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences; Daniel Aranda himself, and Víctor Sampedro, from Universidad Rey Juan Carlos. The research venture targets three key points: the notion of citizenship in the digital era (specifically young people's digital engagement), digital literacy, and the impact of digital education on social inclusion and youth empowerment.

Segundo Moyano stressed that "digital access cannot be a privilege; it needs to be thought of as a right". He also said: "By democratizing this access we enhance the possibility of social and political engagement." Accordingly, the study is working to track and describe how digital tools are used today, as well as the possibilities they hold for the future, for instance in terms of raising the visibility of social minorities.

In this regard, the researchers are exploring three aspects: internet uses and their ability to galvanize citizens' political activity, the development of critical pedagogy in the digital environment, and the setting of standards for social digital education. Therefore, the younger population is just as much the subject of study as it is the potential beneficiary of the resulting critical pedagogy. According to Moyano, the question lies in bringing "other viewpoints" into education, in putting digital social education within reach of the education community. In other words, the endgame is to devise "a tool for critically analysing the digital society itself".