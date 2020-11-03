UPSA-UOC alliance helps faculty at the Universidad Privada de Santa Cruz de la Sierra boost their online teaching skills

The global pandemic brought on by COVID-19 left educational institutions around the world scrambling to set up emergency remote teaching strategies. Faced with the prospect of new social distancing measures, the Universidad Privada de Santa Cruz de la Sierra (UPSA) in Bolivia sought out an alliance with the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) to ensure its teaching staff received the necessary training to move their classes online.

Throughout the month of July, fifty teachers from the Bolivian university completed online teaching courses designed by the UOC to equip university faculty with the knowledge and skills required to design teaching-learning opportunities in online environments. In October, fifty new UPSA teachers received training on the UOC's Virtual Campus as well. According to UPSA Vice President, Sergio Daga, "In times of off-site teaching, this partnership with the UOC, the number one online university in Ibero-America, is a remarkable chance to enrich the ongoing training that UPSA faculty undergo".