EduTECH Emprèn: new call for applications to promote entrepreneurial projects in the fields of education and technology

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is once again opening up a call for the submission of innovative ideas and entrepreneurial projects involving the application of technological solutions to education. Applicants for this third round of the EduTECH Emprèn programme, which is funded in its entirety, will have until 17 January 2021 to enter their submissions to access training and personalized support for their projects to help with business model definition and prototype development. Registration is free and should be carried out via the following link. Entrants do not need to have had any previous connection to the UOC. Places are limited.

The programme, summarized by its slogan, We believe in education. We reinvent it with you, is coordinated by the UOC's entrepreneurship and open innovation support platform, Hubbik. EduTECH Emprèn provides a series of online training sessions on business management, innovation and technology. The training and mentoring course, which begins on 18 January, consists of 100 hours of teaching over the course of 10 weeks.