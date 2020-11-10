EduTECH Emprèn: new call for applications to promote entrepreneurial projects in the fields of education and technology

EduTECH Emprèn: new call for applications to promote entrepreneurial projects in the fields of education and technologyA funded programme to support the development of e-learning initiatives
The projects selected will receive personalized training and advice
The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is once again opening up a call for the submission of innovative ideas and entrepreneurial projects involving the application of technological solutions to education. Applicants for this third round of the EduTECH Emprèn programme, which is funded in its entirety, will have until 17 January 2021 to enter their submissions to access training and personalized support for their projects to help with business model definition and prototype development. Registration is free and should be carried out via the following link. Entrants do not need to have had any previous connection to the UOC. Places are limited.
The programme, summarized by its slogan, We believe in education. We reinvent it with you, is coordinated by the UOC's entrepreneurship and open innovation support platform, Hubbik. EduTECH Emprèn provides a series of online training sessions on business management, innovation and technology. The training and mentoring course, which begins on 18 January, consists of 100 hours of teaching over the course of 10 weeks.
More than a training programme
"EduTECH Emprèn has helped me to focus my energy on what my project needed and adapt my business proposal," commented former programme participant, Yolanda Romero, who is the founder of the Teatreduca project for teaching English through the performing arts. For Federico Martínez, another participant and promoter of the Treecity application for connecting citizens with nature, the UOC programme provided him with the opportunity to "talk to other participants about the common challenges and problems we face". Co-founder of the Jo també llegeixo (I can read too) app that helps children with learning difficulties learn to read, Gemma Fàbregas, stressed the benefits of EduTECH as "a great initiative for entrepreneurs working in education because it gives us a lot of tools". Irina Pérez, head of the Digital Brain digital neuroanatomy atlas project, noted: "In addition to the theoretical aspects, I really benefited from the support provided by the team of advisers and teachers."
EduTECH Emprèn is supported and co-funded by the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Business and Knowledge and the European Social Fund.