New global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer

The pathway to eliminating cervical cancer

WHO has presented a comprehensive approach to cervical cancer prevention, detection and treatment that it believes can eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem in just one generation.

According to its proposal, the goal is to achieve by 2030 that 90% of girls are vaccinated before the age of 15, that 70% of women participate in screenings twice in their life, at 35 and 45 years of age, and that 90% of women who are diagnosed with precancerous lesions are able to access effective treatment.

"All three pillars must be implemented collectively and on a global scale to achieve the elimination goal. Vaccination offers long-term protection against cervical cancer, while screening and treatment of precancerous lesions can prevent cancer from developing," said Bosch.

In this sense, WHO, backed by technical data from the ICO's and IDIBELL's Laia Bruni and Laia Alemany, estimates that currently the global coverage of immunization against HPV is only 15%. This very limited reach is mainly due to the fact that many large countries have not yet introduced the vaccine, or it is not accessible to everyone. At the local level, 80% of Catalan girls already receive the vaccine and in Spain this figure already exceeds 70%, but there is still a long way to go.

The ICO and its distance training programme (www.e-oncology.org) are collaborating with the UOC and contributing to this campaign by preparing and disseminating educational programmes for professionals involved in new techniques for the prevention of HPV infections and associated cancers.