The UOC's eHealth Center contributes to a report identifying 106 measures to improve the Spanish health system

A few days ago, the Fundación Economía y Salud presented a report titled 106 medidas que mejoran el sector de la salud en España tras la pandemia de Covid-19 (106 measures that improve the Spanish health sector after the COVID-19 pandemic), which researchers from the UOC's eHealth Center contributed to. This report, based on input from the Foundation's Scientific Committee, an interdisciplinary team of more than 50 health experts, was presented on 12 November at the Assembly Hall of the UNED's Faculty of Education.

Ignacio del Arco, a research technician at the eHealth Center and an expert in health solution design and innovation, also took part in the 2017 report "100 medidas que mejoran el sector de la salud" (100 measures that improve the health sector), as area coordinator for health promotion, disease prevention and patient empowerment. He underscored the "importance of this new report, which updates the content to include a new vision that has emerged in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic".

The report is structured in the following areas: healthcare measures, primary care and care integration, information management and information and communication technologies, health promotion, disease prevention and patient empowerment, social and health care and coordination, organizational measures and home care, evaluation and benchmarking, patient safety and medical professional health, human capital and professional motivation, procurement and administration, and good governance and transparency.