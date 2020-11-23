UOC launches latest call for entrepreneurial projects looking to grow

Limitless candidacies, worldwide

There must be at least one person linked to the UOC on every team applying to participate. Likewise, any one person can submit more than one project, as there is no cap on candidacies. Furthermore, in keeping with the UOC's global spirit, SpinUOC imposes no geographical limitation on candidates either. As an online incubator, Hubbik is able to offer training, resources and guidance to the participating entrepreneurs via the internet, wherever they are in the world.

Awards

Two of the eight finalist projects showcased at the June 2021 final event will receive a €2,000 cash prize. The first goes to the winner of the public prize, while the other is awarded by the Ramon Molinas Foundation to the project with most social impact. A third finalist will be selected by the programme jury as the year's best entrepreneurial project, an accolade that comes with a €3,000 cash prize.

Ongoing support for entrepreneurial projects

It should be noted that SpinUOC is just a starting point. Whether or not finalists end up winning an award, they have the option of staying on with Hubbik to continue receiving support from the University and growing with the help of the incubator's experts and resources. Meanwhile, the University makes a point to feature the eight finalists in its news items, thus raising the projects' social and media profile.

At this year's event, UOC President Josep A. Planell said: "When we initially launched the SpinUOC entrepreneurship programme over eight years ago, we did so with a clear employability and competitiveness strategy in mind. Our duty is to ensure that our graduates are ready to steer and manage their own professional careers and leverage and create new job opportunities." He also said: "Our education ecosystem views entrepreneurship as a key part of education's transformative potential."

You can find detailed information about SpinUOC in the participation rules. The SpinUOC programme receives support from Estrella Damm, Foment del Treball, the Ramon Molinas Foundation and Seed&Click and is part of the UOC's Knowledge Transfer and Value Creation Strategic Plan (PETER). It is co-funded by the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Economy and Business, through the Secretariat for Universities and Research, and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) are helping 21st-century global societies to overcome pressing challenges by studying the interactions between ICT and human activity, with a specific focus on e-learning and e-health. Over 400 researchers and 50 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).