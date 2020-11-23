UOC launches latest call for entrepreneurial projects looking to grow

UOC launches latest call for entrepreneurial projects looking to growMembers of the University community can now submit their proposals for SpinUOC 2021
Final projects for bachelor's or master's degrees can take shape as real business ventures
If you are a current or former student or an employee at the UOC and have a technological business proposition or innovative idea, now is the time to let us know. The University has launched its latest call for applications for SpinUOC, the entrepreneurship programme that short-lists eight business projects and offers them guidance and specialized advice, with a view to showcasing their ventures at the final event in 2021, where three cash prizes will be awarded. The chosen candidates will benefit from training and specialized online business resources throughout the programme. The deadline for submitting entrepreneurial project proposals through this form is 7 January 2021.
Turning final projects into real business ventures
The SpinUOC programme, driven by the Hubbik platform, is under way for the ninth time. As in past years, it is aimed at all members of the UOC community: students, alumni, faculty and affiliated teaching staff, tutors, researchers and administrative staff. Projects in any stage of maturation can be entered, from a budding entrepreneurial idea to a well-consolidated business. In fact, even final projects for master's or bachelor's degrees can be entered if they have the potential to become a real business venture.
According to José Antonio García, student on the UOC's Executive MBA in Digital Business and the brain behind Waital, an application that emerged victorious at the 2020 event, "Anyone with an innovative project can take advantage of SpinUOC to get it off the ground, thanks to the guidance you receive from the outstanding professionals involved, who will lend a hand in whatever you need." He added: "The entire process is a highly enriching experience, allowing you to meet other entrepreneurs to exchange knowledge with."
Edgar Jorba also received a prize at SpinUOC 2020. In his words, "It has been a pleasure to be able to build and work alongside such an exceptional team of people. We felt supported from day one, despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic." Jorba, who runs Aimentia and is studying for his bachelor's degree in Telecommunications Technologies and Services Engineering at the UOC, also said: "We are very selective of the entrepreneurship programmes we sign up for, and with SpinUOC we were able to learn, share and create new future possibilities to explore."
Limitless candidacies, worldwide
There must be at least one person linked to the UOC on every team applying to participate. Likewise, any one person can submit more than one project, as there is no cap on candidacies. Furthermore, in keeping with the UOC's global spirit, SpinUOC imposes no geographical limitation on candidates either. As an online incubator, Hubbik is able to offer training, resources and guidance to the participating entrepreneurs via the internet, wherever they are in the world.
Awards
Two of the eight finalist projects showcased at the June 2021 final event will receive a €2,000 cash prize. The first goes to the winner of the public prize, while the other is awarded by the Ramon Molinas Foundation to the project with most social impact. A third finalist will be selected by the programme jury as the year's best entrepreneurial project, an accolade that comes with a €3,000 cash prize.
Ongoing support for entrepreneurial projects
It should be noted that SpinUOC is just a starting point. Whether or not finalists end up winning an award, they have the option of staying on with Hubbik to continue receiving support from the University and growing with the help of the incubator's experts and resources. Meanwhile, the University makes a point to feature the eight finalists in its news items, thus raising the projects' social and media profile.
At this year's event, UOC President Josep A. Planell said: "When we initially launched the SpinUOC entrepreneurship programme over eight years ago, we did so with a clear employability and competitiveness strategy in mind. Our duty is to ensure that our graduates are ready to steer and manage their own professional careers and leverage and create new job opportunities." He also said: "Our education ecosystem views entrepreneurship as a key part of education's transformative potential."
You can find detailed information about SpinUOC in the participation rules. The SpinUOC programme receives support from Estrella Damm, Foment del Treball, the Ramon Molinas Foundation and Seed&Click and is part of the UOC's Knowledge Transfer and Value Creation Strategic Plan (PETER). It is co-funded by the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Economy and Business, through the Secretariat for Universities and Research, and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
