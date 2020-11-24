UOC tests AI system to flag up students at risk of failing courses

Real-time application for 2022

Work on the project began in February 2019, with three pilot tests conducted to date involving the participation of almost 3,000 students studying on various courses within the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications; the Faculty of Economics and Business, and the Faculty of Law and Political Science.

The results of the first pilot tests have shown that the accuracy of the predictions made by the system increase according to the variety and quantity of the data supplied. The rate of accuracy in predicting whether a student may have problems passing a course at the start of a semester, when little student information is available, is close to 60% but by halfway through the semester, that value increases to almost 90%. The pilot test currently under way is looking at performing real-time predictions in relation to a student's likelihood of dropping out of a course, as well as other factors, such as whether they will submit assessment activities, while facilitating personalized real-time interventions.

Bañeres described the response from students as positive, "in particular with regard to the personalized messages sent to them by their professors and the fact that the new system enables them to work together with the staff to optimize their academic performance".

In the coming months, the team plans to conduct further pilot tests on courses run by the University's other faculties. The project is scheduled to be completed in February 2022, by which time the team hope to have honed the system into the most accurate detection model possible that can be deployed in real time, i.e. to assist students with their daily tasks.

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a key tool to provide educational support and facilitate optimal learning tailored to each individual student. One of the benefits of this type of technology is that it permits the provision of student support and monitoring services on a grand scale.

Since its foundation 25 years ago, the UOC has distinguished itself by being a unique institution that places its student at the centre of their learning process with the support of the most innovative technologies. By opting to use artificial intelligence, which represents one of the most potentially powerful technologies for application in the world of education – as well as in health and other areas – the UOC aims to further personalize and optimize the learning process of its students.

This new tool, which is expected to be able to be comprehensively applied across all UOC faculties as of 2022, has the potential to be transferred to other higher education institutions.

This research promotes Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 – Quality education.

