Alterations to oral microbiota reduce the cardiovascular benefits of sport

Exercise plays a key role in maintaining good physical and mental health throughout life. There is an increasing amount of scientific evidence that some of the immune system and metabolism benefits provided by sport are related to the thousands of millions of bacteria that colonize the digestive tract, from the mouth to the intestines, known as microbiota. Although most studies in this field have traditionally focused on the microorganisms present in the intestine, in recent years it has been found that the bacteria in the mouth, the second most complex microbiome in the body, after the intestine, also play an important role.

Researchers from the University of Plymouth (United Kingdom) and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) have carried out research and assessed the scientific evidence available regarding the impact of physical exercise on the oral cavity, especially on saliva buccal microbiota, and they have published part of the results in the journal PharmaNutrition.

"The majority of bacteria in the mouth are essential for us to be healthy. Only a minority produce illnesses such as caries or periodontitis," the researchers point out in the study. "In fact, previous studies have shown that if you inhibit the activity of the bacteria in the mouth, the cardiovascular benefits of sport are reduced," said Raúl Bescós, professor of Physiology at the University of Plymouth and first author of the study.

"There were indications of the connection between sport and oral microbiota, but also a lot of gaps, which is why we wanted to review what impacted on oral microbiota and how that could affect the benefits of sport," he added.