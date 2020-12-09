Students graduating from the UOC are gifted an illustration by visual artist Jaime Serra

Due to the pandemic and following the recommendations of the education and health authorities, this year the UOC was unable to hold the graduation ceremonies as is customary. The celebration has been postponed until November 2021 when it will bring together two graduate cohorts, from 2019/20 and from 2020/21.

However, the UOC wants to uphold what has become a beloved tradition in recent years. Since 2015, the UOC has given the graduating students a gift, a unique artwork that symbolically combines the digital and physical worlds and makes them one, by visual artist Jaime Serra.

The work, an abstract geometric image, seeks to represent each of this year's graduates. They each appear with their own specific square of colour. The different colours correspond to the different programmes studied.

This combination of squares or pixels (the graphical icon of the digital age) and colours (to inspire emotions) aims to link each graduate with their classmates from the same faculty, with whom they share a colour, but also with the plural, diverse UOC community of graduates in all its hues.

The data (individuals and faculties) have been deconstructed to the point where they become an abstract form. As an aside, it poses questions about the depersonalization that occurs when we apply generic categories to the singularity of the individual.

Graduates have received the digital version and the animated illustration, a composition of the 8,400 graduates joining our UOC Alumni.

Click on the image for an explanation of the lithograph

The original is a unique digital copy printed on a 100 cm x 100 cm dibond sheet.