Pandemic sees television channels recovering their young audiences

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow to all areas. Its sudden appearance and the measures that had to be taken turned millions of people's lives upside down all over the world. The lockdowns that had to be decreed in several countries involved a sudden change in habits. The state of emergency generated an unprecedented need for news, which also forced millions of people to look for information using all the media they had access to. A UOC study now reveals how this exceptional situation affected media consumption in Spain.

The report concluded that television is the most commonly used medium for finding information on the pandemic, despite the fact that that increases have also been recorded in other areas. According to Mireia Montaña, professor at the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences at the UOC, "the greatest change was that the generalist television channels recovered a large part of the audience share that they had been gradually losing in previous years to digital media, especially among young people."

According to the study, digital newspapers received 45% more page visits, and their web traffic increased by 100%, the online digital radio audience rose by 112% (and it is one of the media that audiences trust most), and live internet television channels saw a 93% increase in unique users.

The greatest increases were recorded in young people aged 13-24, and by time slots. The morning, the early afternoon and the evening were the slots that showed the highest increases, representing around 25% of the entire population. Moreover, there was a great increase in news programmes, with a 65% rise in their daily consumption.

In terms of gender, the study revealed that men aged 18-70 had been getting their information from the television (82.6%), the online press (55.7%) and official statements (47.4%). Women aged 18 -70 had above all been using the television (83.8%), official sources (53.3%) and the online press (44%). By age, the youngest audiences had been getting their information from the television (78%), the online press (50%) and official sources (46.9%). Older audiences, on the other hand, had been opting for the television (87.5%), official sources (53.5%) and the online press (49.6%).