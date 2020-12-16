These are the e-health achievements that have come to stay

Five challenges in e-health

1. Broaden the focus of telemedicine. Although these figures give the impression that e-health is almost a newcomer, the fact is that we did not start from scratch. A study performed by the American Medical Association (AMA) between 2016 and 2019 concluded that during these three years before the pandemic, acceptance of online healthcare by medical professionals doubled from 14 to 28%. And in Europe, the HIMSS e-Health Trendbarometer, which analysed the e-health situation in 27 European countries just before the COVID-19 outbreak, found that telemedicine was also starting to make inroads. At that time, chronic disease management was the most widely used telemedicine service, as 74% of the respondents reported that they used it. However, other areas did not receive the same attention. For example, only the Scandinavian countries were focusing on e-health for prevention and mental health, two fields that have received more attention in most countries since the pandemic.

2. Advance from disease treatment to disease prevention. According to the experts, prevention is precisely one aspect of e-health that we must improve. As Albert Barberà, who was appointed director of southern Europe's first academic e-health centre in the summer of 2019, explained, the pandemic has clearly shown that a lot of work still needs to be done in the field of health promotion. "We still need to do more to put the spotlight on health, not disease. Our health system is still very much focused on treating disease, but not so much on preventing it," he said.

3. Boost e-health training for health practitioners. Given the growth taking place in this area, it is expected that effort will also be devoted to training. Carme Carrion reminded that professionals worked under considerable pressure and stress, especially during the first weeks of the pandemic, and that the primary care network played a key role through the use of telemedicine. However, when the situation returns to a state resembling some normalcy, "implementation of online interventions should continue, as they have been shown to be effective and are a means for optimizing the time devoted to patients. For this to happen, we need research and training".

Albert Barberà shared this opinion. He said that one of the lessons that the pandemic has taught us is that we need to reappraise how health professionals are taught and trained. "Higher education institutions must become change agents in bringing about universal health and well-being," he said. This is one of the reasons why the eHealth Center is already working on improving health professionals' e-skills, "thanks to the knowledge contributed by UOC researchers who have been working on improving the general public's e-skills for some time," he explained.

4. Guaranteeing equal access. E-health has helped turn the health system's focus toward the citizen and make people share responsibility for their health. The challenge now is how to integrate ICTs in this formula without leaving anyone out. "We cannot have a transformation in which people are left behind because they do not have access to the technology or because they have limited skills in this field," warned Barberà. So achieving equity will be another of the challenges we will face in forthcoming years.

5. Protecting patients' data privacy. Sharing health data raises an ethical challenge: it is a necessary step but it must be undertaken with extreme care to continue protecting the privacy to which the patient is entitled. In Barberà's opinion, "we need a new social contract that establishes in what conditions we can process citizens' data, while ensuring observance of the ethical aspects," a field in which, in the judgement of the eHealth Center's director, "European institutions have a lot to say".