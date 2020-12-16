European Universities Discuss Digital Exams

High Priority of Proctoring

“Proctoring is a high-priority topic at the FernUniversität at the moment,” reported Dr. Andreas Kempka from the FernUniversität’s Coordinating Office for e-Learning and Educational Technology (eKOO). Along with staff from the FernUniversität’s Center for Media and IT (ZMI), the International Office, and the Chief Digital Officer, Kempka participated in the dialogue. “Overall there have been a lot of pilot projects in this area with different providers, although the legal frameworks for exams and data protection law, as well as the capacities of the systems involved, represent the biggest challenges on a European level.”

In addition to developing new digital exam formats, online proctoring represents another important strategy for digitalizing examinations. With proctoring, types of assessments that have historically been easily scalable, such as written exams, can still be carried out under fair conditions from a distance. “In the Faculty of Psychology, we had already begun a pilot program for computer-supported exams in the regional centers at the beginning of 2020, before we were faced with new challenges due to corona,” said Prof. Dr. Stefan Stürmer, Dean of the Faculty of Psychology. “In Jyväskylä and at the Open Universiteit this model has already been successfully implemented in many centers for some time, including in cooperation with traditional in-person universities.”

The UOC has developed a system that makes it possible to organize and hold oral final exams while maintaining appropriate data protection. “With our app, we can already carry out a large number of exams digitally,” explained Sergi Martinez and Laura Castillo from the UOC’s Campus Services.