New guide for collaborative medication management in mental health

Between 25 and 50% of people diagnosed with schizophrenia say that they are not satisfied with the medication they usually take. A team composed of researchers from the Care and Preparedness in the Network Society (CareNet) research group, affiliated with the UOC's Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), and Universitat Rovira i Virgili (URV) has created a guide targeting people who have experienced mental suffering and have received and used psychotropic drugs to treat it. The Guía para la gestión colaborativa de la medicación en salud mental (Guide for the collaborative management of medication in mental health) also includes input from caregivers, relatives and health professionals, with the aim of providing a space for reflection and dialogue about the role of psychiatric medication in people's lives and advocating patients' role as co-participants in care processes.

"Patients' opinions are rarely taken into account. So when we talk about being co-participants, we are referring to the need felt by patients to have some say in the treatments they are given. Clinical practice must move toward a culture of dialogue and shared construction. This implies acknowledging that it is never justifiable to administer treatments without the treated person's consent. In other words, we must not work on people but for, with and jointly with them," explained Asunción Pié, professor at the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences as the guide's coordinator along with Mercedes Serrano and Ángel Martínez (URV).

The researcher continued: "We must be aware that the side effects and health risks (weight increase, risk of metabolic syndrome, etc.), and also the social connotations associated with this type of medication, are negative factors in any attempt to build a therapist-patient partnership. Furthermore, some studies suggest that prescribing high doses of anti-psychotic medication is associated with a higher prevalence of side effects that tend to decrease treatment compliance and, therefore, increase the likelihood of attacks, hospital admissions and negative effects on user satisfaction. The guide seeks to provide an answer to these problems."

Ángel Martínez, the guide's co-author and URV professor, shared this opinion, adding that "the goal is to prevent the revolving door process, which leads to a chain of consecutive admissions as a result of users' dissatisfaction with the treatments, leading them to stop taking the medication. We need to think in terms of care models that give priority to collaborative treatment management, in the awareness that the goal is not just to provide quality services and care, but also to improve users' quality of life. So it is important to listen to their demands and offer them the possibility of having a say in decisions about their health. The guide is a tool for increasing users' autonomy".