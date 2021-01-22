Social media: how do they keep us hooked?

We live in an era of information overload in which the internet is playing an increasingly active part in our daily lives; a phenomena which has only intensified since the onset of the pandemic and the subsequent transition to teleworking, distance learning and online shopping. According to an IAB study, 62% of the Spanish population now use social media and the average daily usage time rose to 1 hour and 20 minutes in 2020, an increase of 25 minutes. We Are Social and Hootsuite suggest that global usage figures may, however, be even higher, with individuals spending an average of 2 hours and 25 minutes on these platforms each day.

As Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences professor and eHealth Center researcher Manuel Armayones Ruiz sees it, "The more you use social media, the harder you will find it to wean yourself off it because of all the effort, time and information you have invested there. We pay the price of using these applications in terms of loss of privacy; but we are beginning to open our eyes to that reality."

Netflix documentary The Social Dilemma has sounded the alarm for some in relation to our use of social media and the resulting constant monitoring, loss of privacy, use of our information and potential addiction to these types of tools, warning us of the need to set some limits. According to Armayones, "A key piece of advice would be to refrain from opening accounts on all the social media networks out there. It is becoming increasingly clear that the rational use of these platforms includes only selecting those that meet our needs. The important thing is to be fully aware of the fact that we will be sharing information that is going to be used for commercial purposes." When we access these platforms, we hand over control of our data and, the more information we provide in the form of retweets, comments or likes, the more the app developers are able to learn about our tastes and interests.