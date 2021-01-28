The UOC enhances its research ecosystem with the launch of an interdisciplinary hub in Barcelona's tech district

Strengthening the three central strategic areas of UOC research

This ecosystem, based on three core strategic areas of research – e-learning, e-health and the network society – will unite many of the teams and facilities currently located throughout Barcelona and Castelldefels. This includes the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), which specializes in the study of the internet and the effects of the interaction between digital technologies and human activity; the eHealth Center, a transdisciplinary research centre focused on e-health; and the University's e-learning research groups.

"The UOC's strategic areas of research seek to contribute to the exploration of the intersection between social sciences and technology and strengthen the two cornerstones of the welfare state: education and health," stressed Aymerich.

The hub will not only unite the various different research centres and groups, but will also provide them with access to key, pioneering facilities in the Catalan region, with a focus on interdisciplinary collaboration.

These include the Data Science Lab for the management and extraction of knowledge from big data; the Media Lab, which is involved with research, transfer and experimentation in the fields of digital communication, design and culture; the Neuroscience Lab, the neuropsychology and cognitive neuroscience research space; and the UOC Labs, which are remote-access physical laboratories for experimentation that provide instruments, software, hardware and technological support required by researchers in the area of e-learning.

The primary objectives of the new knowledge ecosystem include establishing links with the principal Barcelona-based actors (such as companies or other research centres, as well as the international actors and universities working in the 22@ district) and attracting talent and funding both from Spain and the rest of the world.

In line with the seventeen Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the UOC's research hub will also promote citizen participation and encourage the dissemination of scientific output to raise public awareness regarding the relevance of scientific activity.

Marta Aymerich: "The hub needs to work to connect the scientific world and the general public, disseminating research results and promoting citizen participation in relation to research projects."