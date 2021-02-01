Algorithms relate neural connections in mice with joint movements

In order to find a causal relationship between neural activity and physical activities, neuroscientists usually record animals' behaviour and their brain activity in a controlled environment. Then they manually annotate the behavioural/physical activity and neural activity data. It is an inefficient, time-consuming process that is subjective and conducive to human error, as it depends on who is recording the observations and therefore is not reproducible.

In recent years, there has been a growing trend toward automated processing of this data to improve efficiency and reproducibility. This is precisely the approach that the researcher Waseem Abbas has proposed in his thesis as part of the UOC's doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies. Part of the research has already been published in three scientific journals: Journal of Neuroscience Methods, Sensors and IEEE Access.

The thesis proposes solutions based on deep learning for processing the neural activity data and behavioural data observed in head-fixed mice. The goal is to enable neuroscientists to annotate the behavioural data and extract neural patterns in an automated manner and establish a causal link between the two. "We have proposed a deep learning-based path for gesture tracking that explicitly codes the temporal information that appears in the videos," Abbas explained.

The researcher also analysed the rodents' neural images using genetically encoded fluorescent calcium indicators (GECI). "When a neuron is active, the GECI concentration changes inside the cell and this change can be seen under a fluorescent microscope," he continued.

The scientist trained deep learning algorithms that he had developed to record automatically the mice's limb movements appearing in the videos and also to detect all the active neurons in the neural activity images. Specifically, he designed them to take the space-time context into account at all times.