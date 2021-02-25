European university students with special educational needs highlight the benefits of e-assessment systems

Crucial factors for the acceptance of the system

The responses collected by the study ruled out special educational needs or disabilities as a variable that influences a student's willingness to use an authentication system, such as TeSLA, highlighting factors such as age, gender and previous technological experience as more likely to impact their acceptance of the system. After analysing the results, the researchers identified three factors as being crucial with regard to system acceptability: familiarity with the technology on the part of the student; the additional effort required for using the system, and the degree to which students deem the technology to be intrusive.

The results of the study are of particular interest to academics and researchers working to facilitate access to online assessment for students with disabilities. As Bañeres pointed out: "The study gives us an understanding of their perceptions and therefore helps with making decisions in terms of the most suitable system for use in these cases and which authentication and authorship identification tools they are willing to use. It also gives us an insight into how they feel about sharing personal data."

It is important to consult students with special educational needs on their views regarding e-authentication in education and maintain their trust when implementing new technologies, as well as to respond to the doubts and needs of students with disabilities to prevent e-authentication from becoming a barrier to their studies.

This study supports the following Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): 4, quality education; 9, industry innovation and infrastructure; 10, reduced inequalities.

This project is supported by the European Commission (H2020-ICT-2015/H2020-ICT-2015), Number 688520.

More information about UOC’s TeSLA project

The UOC headed up the TeSLA (Adaptive Trust-based E-assessment System for Learning) European research and innovation project, which aimed to define and develop an online evaluation system (e-assessment) that authenticates student identity and verifies the authorship of learning activities (exams, exercises, etc.) in online learning environments.

The TeSLA consortium involved the cooperation of eighteen expert organizations, including eight European universities, three quality evaluation agencies (the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency [AQU Catalunya)] in Spain, the European Association for Quality Assurance in Higher Education AISBL [ENQA] in Belgium, and the European Quality Assurance Network for Informatics Education e.V. in Germany), four international research centres (the University of Namur in Belgium, the National Institute of Astrophysics, Optics and Electronics [INAOE] in Mexico, the IDIAP Research Institute in Switzerland and Imperial College London in the United Kingdom) and three technology companies (Protos Sistemas de Information in Spain, LPLUS GmbH in Germany and Watchful in Portugal).

A team of eighty professionals and more than fourteen thousand students from around Europe participated in the TeSLA Project.

