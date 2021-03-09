New app developed to choose the best therapy for each dementia patient

New app developed to choose the best therapy for each dementia patientResearchers at the UOC eHealth Center have developed PSICODEM, a tool for health professionals and caregivers of people with dementia to help them choose the best psychosocial intervention
The app caters for disorders such as anxiety, depression or aggressiveness
Every three seconds, a new case of dementia is diagnosed somewhere in the world. The term encompasses a group of neurodegenerative diseases that have no cure and which affect memory, cognitive abilities and behaviour. According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, it is estimated that dementia affects about 50 million people around the world. With increasing life expectancy and an ageing population, this figure is expected to increase to 75 million by 2030 and 132 million by 2050.
Dementias cause disability and dependence, they have an enormous impact on those who suffer them and their caregivers, and raise considerable challenges for the sustainability of social protection systems. Although a number of drug therapies are available for treating the symptoms, psychosocial interventions help slow down the rate of progression and counteract the aspects that impair the quality of life of the sufferers and their caregivers. Through the eHealth Center, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has launched a tool, called PSICODEM, that enables the best intervention to be chosen for each patient, depending on the dementia's severity and the aspects it is wished to address.
This tool is a mobile app — although it also has a website version — both for professionals and for the family members caring for someone with dementia. The app enables them to choose between different psychosocial interventions depending on the severity of the dementia and other comorbidities (each additional disorder or disease), such as anxiety, depression or aggressiveness, and also provides information about the level of scientific evidence for each one.
"There was uncertainty about which interventions were more effective for people with dementia and we wanted to help shed some light on this," said Marta Aymerich, who is a researcher at the eHealth Lab, as are the app's co-creators, Carme Carrion and Noemí Robles.
Aymerich said that specialized professionals can find the information about the level of scientific evidence particularly useful; the non-specialized professional may find it useful for choosing the right psychotherapy for the patient, and family caregivers can use it to find out about the interventions that are currently available – from reminiscence therapies to music therapy – and discuss them with their health professional.
PSICODEM has already been tested in a web format, assessing its ease of use with primary care and specialized care professionals and studying its scientific validity with neurologists and neuropsychologists. The tests for validating the app were carried out in a primary care centre, a private clinic and a public hospital with 119 dementia patients with different levels of severity and 10 health professionals.
"To test the tool, we worked with primary healthcare professionals in Catalonia, and with specialized professionals at the Institut d'Assistència Sanitària (Institute of Healthcare) and the Clínica de Girona," said Aymerich.
A decade of scientific research
This mobile app is the result of more than a decade of research. The first seeds were sown while Aymerich was working at the Agency for Health Quality and Assessment of Catalonia (AQuAS), conducting a systematic review of the scientific evidence available at that time on the use and effectiveness of psychosocial interventions for the treatment of dementias.
Subsequently, together with researchers from the University of Girona (UdG), the Catalan Health Institute and Pompeu Fabra University (UPF), they received funding for two years (2010 and 2011) from the Carlos III Health Institute to design a digital tool. Finally, the UOC's eHealth Center took a step further and developed an app that would enable all stakeholders to know which intervention was best for each dementia patient.
Now that the app is online, the researchers propose updating the body of scientific evidence for each intervention as new evidence emerges about their effectiveness. They also plan to carry out dissemination actions to generate awareness of the tool and increase its use, providing professionals and caregivers alike with a tool that will help them make the best decision for each person. PSICODEM is available in English, Catalan and Spanish.
This project follows five of the twelve strategic lines of the Catalan Government's Health Plan 2016-2020: 1 (People, their health and participation in the health system), 4 (Accessibility and resolution), 6 (Integrated care and chronicity), 8 (Excellence and safety) and 9 (Evaluation and transparency).
This project supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3, health and well-being, and 9, industry, innovation and infrastructure.
UOC R&I
The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) contribute to solving the challenges facing the global societies of the 21st century by studying how technology and the human and social sciences interact, with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.
Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).
The United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and open knowledge serve as strategic pillars for the UOC's teaching, research and innovation.
More information: research.uoc.edu. #25yearsUOC