The UOC heads up an Erasmus+ project for analysing the academic paths followed by university students in Europe

When students enrol at a university, they are beginning a period of academic training that may be interrupted for various reasons, such as entering the workplace prior to completion of their course or a change of discipline, centre or mode of learning, among others.

In circumstances such as these, which result in the formulation of complex academic trajectories, universities are able, via their support teams, to provide students with advice and guidance to help them achieve their final goal: graduation. The Erasmus+ Complex Trajectories project was developed in order to analyse the academic trajectory of thousands of university students from four European countries.

In the words of project coordinator, principal investigator of the Open Evidence lab, and UOC Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences professor Josep Maria Duart, "The project aims to gather data that will help the universities' tutorial action teams provide more effective support to their students to enable them to achieve their academic goals that will define their current and future professional careers."

The Complex Trajectories project, which is expected to run for 35 months and has a budget of more than €230,000, is headed up by the UOC, with participation from another seven universities – three online and four campus-based –in four different countries and one entity: the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, ​​the Universitat de València and the Government of Catalonia's UNEIX interuniversity platform in Spain; the Université de Bourgogne in France; the Open University in the UK, and the Universidade Aberta and Universidade do Porto in Portugal.

One of its objectives is to extend the notion of what can be considered an inclusive university, not only looking at the issue of equal access, but also analysing the progression of students within the university system, which must be taken into account to successfully establish an inclusive environment.

"We will be using longitudinal data analysis to observe the behaviour of academic cohorts within various European university systems over a period of seven years, from enrolment to graduation," explained Duart.