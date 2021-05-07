UOC takes part in European project involving 32 institutions to use artificial intelligence to drive the future of software

The proliferation of communication systems in all sectors, including industry, health or transport, has increased the complexity and challenges involved in designing software and applications that are guaranteed to run securely and appropriately. Securely and effectively implementing the software required has become a priority for the future, and automation and artificial intelligence (AI) will play an increasingly major role.

That is the objective of AIDOaRt, a project focusing on continuous modelling, coding, development, deployment and monitoring of software to achieve increased automation with artificial intelligence in cyber-physical systems. Thirty-two institutions and universities in seven European countries are working on the project, including the SOM Research Lab research group at the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), a research centre at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) which focuses its research on systems and software engineering, covering everything from code modelling and design to software development and use. Indeed, the UOC has launched a new programme linked to this professional sector. The Bachelor's Degree in Software Development is a 180-credit (ECTS) programme taught entirely in English.

"Automation through technology based on AI systems has become one of the key areas of progress, but it requires more advanced software development techniques that are not yet sufficiently developed," according to Abel Gómez, a researcher at the IN3 SOM Research Lab.

According to the leaders of the project, obtaining information using logs of events, gathering data on behaviour in real time, including with sensors, is potentially very valuable, but it requires specific methods and tools which are able to extract knowledge from large volumes of data for it to be analysed and used productively.

In order to assess and achieve the implementation and continuous deployment and integrate innovations, efficient technological data management and real-time event analysis, AIDOaRt has a budget estimated at 23 million Euros over the next three years. These funds are financed by the participating institutions and the member states, and the European Commission is contributing 30%. The aim is to obtain significant information to achieve continuous improvement and the implementation of new software designs.