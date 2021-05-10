Instagram, an ally for environmental activism

Call to action

In fact, the use of memes is capable of putting the spotlight on certain conflicts or problems, which can provoke a reaction that encourages people to think about the topics it covers, as well as a change in behaviour. “This visual activism extends beyond the artistic aspect, as it offers content aimed at a specific political commitment and expresses a need to change our way of life”, explain the authors.

The authors also point out that most of the analysed images or memes implicitly call for individual action within the scope of a broader collective action. Thus, this type of visual composition aspires to achieve a positive change through personal involvement, with the aim of achieving something for the planet or the collective good.

“The social networks are creating a different kind of activism, with different connotations, as the desire for involvement in the more traditional social movements wanes. In this sense, the new models of activism in the social networks call for individual responsibility and action in order to achieve a profound change”, says San Cornelio.

What's more, the authors explain that the 'before and after' comparative structure or eschatological narrative is used recurrently in environmental activism. Yet it does not usually directly condemn the institutions or corporations that cause damage to the natural heritage, nor does it explicitly challenge the established social order. In fact, the environmental memes are usually aimed at the person as an individual and focus on messages such as tackling environmental disasters based on the sum of individual actions.

Thus, they manage to create a much more dramatic image that implicitly conveys a solution. “The use of a mythological narrative model for environmental change based on memes in social networks would help, on the one hand, create new spaces for citizen participation and, on the other hand, make complex subjects understandable, using concise visual impact, encouraging and inviting action based on emotion and personal involvement”, conclude the researchers.

This piece of work is one of the studies within a broader research project about narrative cultures, social action and the creation of audiences in contemporary society, focussed on the analysis of the digital media.

This research by the UOC favours the sustainable development goal (SDG) 13, action for climate change.

