The UOC is offering a Bachelor's Degree in Techniques for Software Development, the only such degree in Spain available online and completely in English

Starting this September, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is offering a Bachelor’s Degree in Techniques for Software Development, the only such degree in Spain available online and completely in English. It offers training in a booming sector, in which multiple studies have forecast an increase in demand, high salaries and the possibility of working from anywhere in the world. "This bachelor's degree programme has a strong international orientation and will teach students to develop any kind of software, from system applications to web, mobile and multi-platform apps," explained the director of the programme, Robert Clarisó.

"Software nowadays lies at the heart of every organization, from public administrations and multinationals to SMEs. Digital transformation is a hot topic and one of the cornerstones of European COVID-19 funding", argued Clarisó, who also pointed out how software is a continuous presence in our everyday lives. "It is the people developing software who make the electronic devices we use every day possible, not to mention the platforms on which we consume multimedia content, the web portals on which we make our purchases and the social networks keeping us in touch with each other."

Software has also changed the way in which we work and connect with one another, especially after COVID-19. "The pandemic has convinced us that we can work remotely, and many companies have taken advantage of this to transform themselves", Clarisó continued. "There's been a shift from permitting teleworking to encouraging it or moving straight to 100% remote working. Studying online also prepares students for working remotely", he added. An increasing number of companies in Spain are looking for software engineering experts, such as those trained by this bachelor's degree, to work without leaving home. "It's becoming increasingly commonplace to work from one country for a company based in another", he stated.

Internationalization plays a key role in the future of tech companies. "More and more companies have customers abroad, carry out international projects or have development teams spread across different countries", he explained. What's more, Clarisó noted that English is the language of the tech sector. "Almost all documentation, manuals and code samples are in English. This is why it's the working language: It's the lingua franca, no other is used", he said. That's why students studying for this new UOC bachelor's degree will receive 100% of their instruction in English, which will make them better-placed to find work.

Clarisó pointed out that, instead of falling with the pandemic, both demand and salaries have actually risen, and that it is predicted that this increase, "will be greater in the next ten years". A study by Fundación Telefónica puts software developer at the top of the ranking of highest-demand jobs, with a figure double that of the second-placed profession, concluding that demand has increased over the course of February and March this year by almost 20%. Looking internationally, in the United States, the forecast is for a 22% increase of job offers in the sector until 2029, above other professions, while in Europe, there are warnings of a shortfall of these professionals.