Pros and cons of waiving the patents on Covid-19 vaccines

Limited production capacity

Patents grant their holders exclusive rights for 20 years, thereby preventing others from manufacturing or marketing the object of the patent without the holder's consent. Therefore, the patent is a form of recognition of the company’s work and R&D effort to produce new and innovative solutions for solving technical problems, as is the case of the COVID-19 vaccines.

"The problem that we are currently seeing is that the companies that patented the vaccines are not meeting the agreed production delivery deadlines and are not complying with their production promises, which is delaying the possibility of vaccination and slowing down the fight against the pandemic”, explains Oriol Yuguero, course instructor of the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences and bioethics expert.

Moreover, we can tackle current variants with the vaccines that we have available, but if the pandemic goes unchecked, the future will be uncertain. "New mutations may appear, which will compromise our ability to control the infection, so we need to adopt a global vision," says Yuguero.

At first sight, then, everything suggests that compulsory licensing or patent suspension could be the solution for ramping up vaccine production and guaranteeing its access by the population. However, there is no guarantee that compulsory licensing will solve the production problem in the short term. "The roll-out of vaccine manufacture will require those who take up the challenge to be knowledgeable in novel technologies such as messenger RNA and to have the necessary infrastructure in place to provide utmost assurance for this manufacture", says Mercedes Avilés, course instructor of the Faculty of Economics and Business at the UOC, industrial property agent and patent expert. She adds that the temporary waiver of rights on the vaccine "could result in the patent holder failing to recover its investment in its development, and in the obligation to share its know-how with third parties, which could translate to a loss of competitiveness for the pharmaceutical company", says Avilés.

Nonetheless, we cannot ignore the fact that certain pharmaceutical companies have already signed collaboration agreements with other companies and states, but that the vaccines are not being manufactured at the required pace. "To reach optimal coronavirus safety levels, at least 70% of the world population must be vaccinated, so while there are still countries without access to vaccination for their population, we are not going to address the problem, and the inequalities will be accentuated", says Leyton.

Another point for consideration is that a large proportion of the funds used in the research and development of these COVID-19 vaccines came from the public purse. "This issue needs to be addressed because there should ultimately be a return and a share in the intellectual property rights or at least in the benefits arising out of this public funding", says the bioethics expert.