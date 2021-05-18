Literary and film historians propose five key concepts for reflection on global literary studies

Global literary studies: a field of growth that has yet to be institutionalized

This field of study, which has grown rapidly but is still in the process of institutionalization, also reveals how a cultural product (a book or a film) is transformed during its circulation and received by its recipients in a different way to that of its place of origin. "Buñuel's films may have one meaning where they were produced but take on a different one in northern Europe. The same goes for novels, translations, musical genres, etc. Many works undergo processes of cultural transfer," said Roig-Sanz.

The symposium will feature renowned experts in global studies, including Michel Espagne, cultural transfer theory researcher at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Francesca Orsini, scholar of South Asian Literature at the University of London, Debjani Ganguly, expert in Post-Colonial Studies and World Literature at the University of Virginia, and Malte Hagener, specialist in film theory and aesthetics at the Philipps-Universität Marburg, among others.

"The global shift is not limited to a single field; rather, it is a reorientation in the study of culture and society that involves a number of disciplines. In literary studies, the global perspective has been approached from very diverse critical and methodological perspectives, and applied to very different objects of study," said Neus Rotger.

Decentralizing literary and cultural history with a gaze that combines both a sociological and poetic perspective, and which seeks to incorporate other disciplines, such as translation, film and computer science, is the big challenge of the research conducted by GlobaLS.

