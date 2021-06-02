Using the fungal electrical activity for computing

Converting the fungal electrical signals into messages

Fungal mycelium like Pleurotus djamor, also known as the pink oyster mushroom, can resolve an incredible range of computational geometry problems, explained researchers in a previously published article on fungal materials. “By changing the environmental conditions, we can reprogramme a geometry and a theoretical structure of the graphics of mycelium networks and then use the electrical activity of the fungi to create computing circuits”, confirmed the researcher.

In a recent study, Electrical activity of fungi: Spikes detection and complexity analysis, the researchers demonstrate that the Oyster fungi Pleurotus djamor generate actin potential like spikes of electrical potential. The researchers’ proposal consists of a method for detecting spike arrival time through an exhaustive algorithm that enables a relatively efficient characterization of the electrical activity. The authors measure the “complexity” of these spikes. They speculate that the complexity of fungal language is higher than that of human languages (at least for European languages). The results can pave the ways for future research on the sensorial fusion of fungi.

“At the moment, there are two major challenges to be confronted [in being able to use fungi as computers]”, explained the researchers. “The first is to implement a computing purpose that makes sense. The second is to characterize the properties of the fungal substrates to discover their true computational potential”. These two steps are essential for building functional computing units.