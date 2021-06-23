U-Ranking 2021: UOC excellent for European research funds

According to the U-Ranking 2021, of the BBVA Foundation and the Valencian Institute of Economic Research (IVIE), the UOC obtained excellent results in European research funds per faculty member with a PhD, in the percentage of publications with international co-authorship and in the percentage of publications in the 1st quartile, according to the research and innovation indicators. Furthermore, if you look at the employability indicators for its graduates, the study reveals excellent results in the average contribution base of its community of graduates and in their Social Security affiliation rate. As for teaching, the UOC excels in the percentage of faculty members with a PhD, in the success rate and in the percentage of postgraduate students.

This ranking analyses the teaching, research and innovation and employability results of 72 Spanish universities, thus covering 98% of the Spanish university system in terms of number of bachelor's degree students, and examines over 3,400 bachelor's degrees and double degrees. In the general classification, the UOC is in sixth position, together with 12 other universities, with an index of 1, thus rising one position compared with last year's ranking.

As regards research and innovation, the UOC is in eighth position (in 2020 it came ninth), with an index of 1.2, a position it shares with 11 more universities, such as the Universitat de Lleida and the University of A Coruña. The indicators in which it excels compared with the rest of the universities are the European research funds per faculty member with a PhD; the percentage of publications with international co-authorship; the percentage of publications in the 1st quartile; the citations per document; the mean impact factor, and the scientific documents per faculty member with a PhD. It is placed in the middle of the range for competitive public resources per faculty member with a PhD, research staff contracts per budget and doctoral theses read per faculty member with a PhD.

As for teaching, the UOC is in fifth position with an index of 0.9 (maintaining the same position as last year), together with another 11 universities, such as the University of Seville and the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. In this field, the UOC stands out with indicators which excel in faculty members with a PhD, the success rate and the percentage of postgraduate students. It is in the mid-range area for the non drop-out rate and the percentage of foreign students.

Relating to the employability indicators, the study records excellent results in the Social Security affiliation rate (80.5%) and in the average contribution base of the community of UOC graduates (€32,559 euros).

The general classification of the U-Ranking 2021 is headed by the Pompeu Fabra University, the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya and the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M).