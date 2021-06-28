New research reveals the gravity of child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church and the dearth of initiatives to ret it

Risk factors

This project also covered the structural causes of sexual abuse at Spanish ecclesiastic institutions. This identified aspects such as clerical power, moral perfectionism, the concept of sexuality, secrecy, loneliness and the idea of sin and forgiveness as risk factors. The UPV/EHU team specifically focused on institutional and organizational aspects and analysed the harm caused by so-called institutional and spiritual betrayal, which is the term used in specialist comparative research projects. Its fundamental findings included the instrumentalization of the victims and prioritizing institutional reputation over the individual rights of the abused children.

Moreover, canon law, which has recently been reformed, for a long time did not consider the rights that victims should have in procedures to review cases. According to international regulations, these cases require an assurance of specialization to treat sexual victimization, in addition to impartiality and the protection of the victims, without affecting the presumption of innocence.

Some restorative justice programmes seek means of moral and financial reparation for the victims, enabling both accountability and solidarity that reaffirms the injustice of the harm caused. In this way it is possible to assume individual and institutional responsibility and recover the trust and legitimacy lost or questioned by many victims and by society, provided that these restorative programmes are independent in nature.

The project, the results of which are being published by Aranzadi, offers specific good practice models to allow religious institutions and public bodies in general, as well as civil society, to develop responses based on solidarity with the victims, with honesty and commitment, two aspects that are especially important in this context. They also illustrate the greater success achieved by other countries in relation to this social problem. This has allowed the institutions concerned to improve, given that they have taken the harm done seriously and considered the problem within a framework of justice and public health.

The University of Barcelona, for its part, described the characteristics of the victims, mainly children with a history of abuse; the seriousness of the sexual abuse, which was repeated and physical, including penetration in more than half of the cases; the psychological consequences, with the majority of the victims suffering chronic problems such as anxiety and depression, sexual difficulties, and eating and sleeping disorders; and the spiritual trauma related to the extreme impact that the sexual abuse has had on their faith and their belief in the Catholic Church. The reports made by the victims to the Church years after the sexual abuse, after a period of growing up and reflecting, were also analysed. The institutional responses were also examined and seen to cause new harm and feelings of betrayal that increased the discomfort of the victims.

The researchers showed their gratitude to all the people who collaborated with the study, including members of the Church, but especially the victims, both direct and indirect, who offered their testimony for analysis as part of the project.

