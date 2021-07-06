The UOC is taking part in an Erasmus+ project to shape the future of higher education in Europe

The COVID-19 crisis has forced universities to make the transition to digital education and reorganize their campuses. According to data complied by the European Commission in May 2020, 95.1% of European universities organized online and distance training, and 82.7% even organized online examinations. In many cases, they continued with the virtual format throughout the entire pandemic, but the limitations involved in this remote teaching used in an emergency situation have become increasingly apparent, as it has become clear that formats such as watching a video or following a lesson via a video conference are no longer considered an effective solution. These shortcomings have led to the creation of DigiTelPro, an Erasmus+ project aimed at providing high quality, inclusive and scalable digital education, based on designing a programme for professional development and continuing education for educators.

"Teachers have realized that perhaps they did not have the training they needed in both digital competencies and in online training design, and they feel that they are suffering from an extreme overload of work in order to adapt to the situation. Meanwhile, many students have begun to complain and demand their right to have a quality education, whether it is face-to-face or online," says Albert Sangrà, a member of teaching staff in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the UOC and a member of the Edul@b group, who with his fellow faculty and group members Juliana Raffaghelli and Montse Guitert are part of the team working on the project.

With a duration of 24 months and a budget of around 300,000 Euros, DigiTelPro is led by the European Association of Distance Teaching Universities (EADTU) and in addition to the UOC, the participants are Dublin City University, in Ireland; KU Leuven, in Belgium; Uninettuno, in Italy; TU Delft and Open Universiteit, which are both in the Netherlands, and the Fédération Interuniversitaire de l'Enseignement à Distance (FIED) in France. According to the Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation Pastora Martínez, "this cooperation with European universities, which teach in online, distance and traditional formats, but which are renowned for their research and innovation in digital education, enables the UOC to continue working to improve the quality of online education, and by doing so help shape the future of higher education in Europe." The project is also linked to the working plan of the UOC UNESCO Chair in Education and Technology for Social Change for the next two years.