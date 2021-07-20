Artificial intelligence to improve the mental health of children with serious chronic diseases

An instrument to measure the suffering of children and adolescents in palliative care

The start-up is involved in a study conducted by Sant Joan de Déu Barcelona Hospital to design and validate an instrument to assess the suffering of children and adolescents with chronic or advanced diseases that require palliative care. It is led by Daniel Toro, the psychologist attached to the Mental Health Department of the hospital's Palliative Care and Complex Chronic Patient Service. "We are working towards reducing the suffering of children and helping them, with their families, adapt to their new situation. The idea is for communication to be as effective as possible: we have obtained better health results, in both the children and their parents." Toro explained that the innovative lines of the service focus on "the assessment of the use of digital technologies in mental health. The AIMENTIA tools allow the early detection of situations brought about by the disease—and often not caught in time—so the appropriate action can be taken. In the future it may also help us see how the mental health of each member of the family influences the health of the rest."

17 children and adolescents over the age of eight who need palliative care and their families took part in the study, and this participation level is planned to be increased to 100 minors. In contrast to adults, there is a dearth of both tools capable of measuring the suffering of children in this situation and research into the impact of the disease, its treatment and the prospect of impending death on the psychological well-being of children and their families. Children with potentially fatal diseases experience symptoms of depression and anxiety, nervousness and irritability, which are often not distinguished from the physical symptoms caused by the disease. According to Toro, "it is a situation that changes as the disease progresses and we need reliable, non-invasive instruments to detect and monitor these changes to allow health professionals to act in the right way."