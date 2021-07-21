The urgent need for international cooperation to speed up the global vaccination effort debated at the UOC

Patents and Global Access to Vaccines

According to Ion Arocena, Managing Director of the Spanish Biotech Industry Association, and Raquel Xalabarder, Dean of the UOC's Faculty of Law and Political Science and Professor of Intellectual Property, waiving COVID-19 vaccine patents would not make them cheaper or easier to produce. Furthermore, emergency compulsory patent licensing mechanisms already exist. Arocena pointed out in this regard some of the bottlenecks hindering global access to COVID-19 vaccines, such as insufficient supplies, failure to achieve the required production capacity, and commercial challenges. In his contributions, Oxfam Intermón CEO Francesc Cortada denounced the huge differences in vaccination rates between countries and called on pharmaceutical companies and governments to take responsibility for speeding up vaccine production and distribution with price reduction and control mechanisms.

The Role of Communication in Pandemic Times

Alexandre López-Borrull, a teaching staff member and researcher at the UOC's Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences, explained how uncertainty has encouraged deniers, particularly early on in the pandemic. López-Borrull pointed out that scientific communication has improved and public interest has increased, with the public starting to follow opinion leaders from the field of science during the pandemic. Imma Aguilar, Director General of the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology (FECYT) and a UOC alumna, stated that vaccine hesitancy in Spain has fallen significantly in the last year. She also told Rocío Benavente, Coordinator of Maldita Ciencia at Maldita.es, that useful journalism is urgently needed and that we must continue to work on fighting fake news and disinformation. According to Benavente, "we are all responsible when it comes to moving and sharing information through channels other than the media (e.g. through WhatsApp, Telegram and others)."

Multilateralism and Geopolitics in the COVID-19 World

Xavier Prats Monné, Strategic Initiatives Advisor for the UOC, member of the eHealth Center's Advisory Board and former Director-General for Education and Culture of the European Commission, emphasized that the health crisis has shown that the public sector is capable of reacting and has fostered a greater awareness of public matters. Prats Monné highlighted the lack of global governance made evident by the pandemic, as well as the urgent need for multilateral organizations that can intervene in global issues. José Antonio Sanahuja, Director of the Carolina Foundation, and Caterina García Segura, Full Professor in International Relations at Pompeu Fabra University (UPF) and coordinator of the Public International Law and International Relations Research Group, agreed that society is facing the challenge of learning from this pandemic and reacting with greater multilateral cooperation.

COVID-19, Vaccines and Planetary Health: the Importance of the Ecological Footprint

The researchers taking part in the webinar, Fernando Valladares, research professor at the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), Manolis Kogevinas, researcher at ISGlobal, and Cristina O'Callaghan, faculty member and researcher of the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences and coordinator of the UOC's Master's Degree in Planetary Health, highlighted the links between biodiversity and emerging diseases and warned of the need for governments to work in partnership to improve the environmental situation based on a global and long-term approach.

Although there is still a long way to go, the Director of the eHealth Center and academic coordinator of the series is feeling optimistic, because "we have gained knowledge in many fields. We have made advances in fields such as open science and regarding awareness of important matters such as production capacity, social collaboration and sound health systems."

