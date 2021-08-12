Ethical, unbiased artificial intelligence against fraud in utility supplies and services

Ethical artificial intelligence

In this sense, it is important to remember that in recent years the use of artificial intelligence has led to a number of media scandals and problems for organizations and companies because the algorithms reproduced certain behaviour patterns or biases that were socially unacceptable, such as racism and sexism. This is due to the existence of black box algorithms, which are processes that are in principle the best at making predictions with large amounts of data, but they are not interpretable, that is, the patterns they use to obtain data are unknown.

"Our aim is to ensure that our algorithms do not reproduce such biases in their predictions, given that if AI is biased, it is not intelligent," explained the specialist, who has developed these algorithms along with a group of experts over the course of several years with the aim of achieving artificial intelligence that is fair, precise and ethical without suffering a loss of efficacy or effectiveness.

The vast majority of information and data in today's society are computerized. This is why solutions for today's and tomorrow's problems should be based on big data analysis. "The technological evolution that allows us to study enormous quantities of data in a reasonable period of time makes it possible to consider new technological solutions to automate processes," said the expert.

In Spain, it is estimated that electricity fraud amounts to more than 4 billion kilowatt-hours per year, a volume of energy that is capable of supplying a city of more than one million inhabitants. This crime generates estimated losses of more than €150 million per year, resulting in higher electricity bills for all consumers.

According to a study conducted by Northeast Group, fraud in this type of services on the global scale caused by stealing public services, tampering with meters, bypassing meters, defective or broken meters, supplies that are not measured and technical and human errors in meter readings amounts to $96 billion a year.

"More than 49% of organizations currently operating have suffered fraud in recent years. At Fraud Research we believe that by using artificial intelligence we can reduce these losses. This is why we have presented our fraud management software tool," stated the researchers behind this project.