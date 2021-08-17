Peacebuilder: artificial intelligence and mediation to resolve conflicts without resorting to the courts

Algorithms for avoiding litigation

Unlike traditional routes, such as litigation, the aim of Peacebuilder is to get the parties involved to reach their own agreement with the help of artificial intelligence and experts. The system is very simple: people fill out an online form with their problem, an algorithm analyses it by comparing it with thousands of similar cases to suggest an approach and, if necessary, users can contact the professionals, who will invite the other party involved to participate and oversee the mediation process.

"In most cases, with the right tools you can come to understand each other's points of view," explained Conforti. "It's often about small changes, like starting to talk about needs instead of interests. In a divorce, for example, one spouse might want to claim a vehicle from the other because it can be sold for a lot of money, while for their former partner it represents their lifelong dream. If they both understand that what is needed is that amount of money, and not the object itself, you can start looking for a solution."

In addition to personal involvement in conflict resolution, Peacebuilder has other advantages: it helps individuals develop tools for future disagreements, it saves time and money, it cuts down on the emotional strain of going to court, and it encourages the parties to fulfil their commitments because they negotiated them themselves.

To enhance the way in which agreements are implemented, Peacebuilder is also seeking funding to develop smart contracts using blockchain technology and to build in additional guarantees. "Blockchain technology would allow the contract to be publicly monitored, helping to ensure its success," said Franco Conforti. "Similarly, an additional mechanism, such as a deposit that would only be recovered if the commitment is met, would offer greater security."