Peacebuilder: artificial intelligence and mediation to resolve conflicts without resorting to the courts

Peacebuilder: artificial intelligence and mediation to resolve conflicts without resorting to the courtsA new platform helps citizens to resolve their disagreements before they get to court
Technology to enable people to reach their own settlements in divorces, disputes with neighbours, and other common disagreements
What is the best way to reach an amicable settlement in a divorce or a dispute with a neighbour? A start-up backed by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), has developed Peacebuilder, a platform to help individuals and associations to find the most effective way to resolve disagreements using artificial intelligence and a group of experts in conflict resolution. Its aim is to provide society with more tools to deal with disputes and resolve problems before they get to court.
The project was launched after more than ten years of peer-reviewed scientific research and experiments with individual cases. It was a finalist in the 2021 edition of the SpinUOC entrepreneurship programme. "The initial idea came from the aspects of peace studies that deal with how to improve society in order to promote peace and we thought about how we could use them to help resolve everyday conflicts," explained its founder, Óscar Daniel Franco Conforti, a course instructor in the UOC's Faculty of law and Political Science.
Algorithms for avoiding litigation
Unlike traditional routes, such as litigation, the aim of Peacebuilder is to get the parties involved to reach their own agreement with the help of artificial intelligence and experts. The system is very simple: people fill out an online form with their problem, an algorithm analyses it by comparing it with thousands of similar cases to suggest an approach and, if necessary, users can contact the professionals, who will invite the other party involved to participate and oversee the mediation process.
"In most cases, with the right tools you can come to understand each other's points of view," explained Conforti. "It's often about small changes, like starting to talk about needs instead of interests. In a divorce, for example, one spouse might want to claim a vehicle from the other because it can be sold for a lot of money, while for their former partner it represents their lifelong dream. If they both understand that what is needed is that amount of money, and not the object itself, you can start looking for a solution."
In addition to personal involvement in conflict resolution, Peacebuilder has other advantages: it helps individuals develop tools for future disagreements, it saves time and money, it cuts down on the emotional strain of going to court, and it encourages the parties to fulfil their commitments because they negotiated them themselves.
To enhance the way in which agreements are implemented, Peacebuilder is also seeking funding to develop smart contracts using blockchain technology and to build in additional guarantees. "Blockchain technology would allow the contract to be publicly monitored, helping to ensure its success," said Franco Conforti. "Similarly, an additional mechanism, such as a deposit that would only be recovered if the commitment is met, would offer greater security."
Interest from international institutions
Peacebuilder has already aroused the interest of government agencies such as the Judiciary of Mexico and the Government of Santa Fe in Argentina. According to its founder, governments can benefit greatly from this type of platform, as it would take many conflicts away from the courts, producing significant cost savings. "They should make it available to their citizens," explained Óscar Daniel Franco Conforti, "to encourage alternative forms of dispute resolution and help make society better."
This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions.
