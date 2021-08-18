A UOC research study calls for new models that improve the transition to retirement

Measures for the future

Spain is ranked among the bottom positions in preparing people for retirement, according to the latest research and demographic surveys. The scenario involves a complete lack of the preparations needed to cope with retirement in today's society.

In this context, the authors of this study point out that the first key aspect to consider is the importance of raising awareness and increasing information about the needs of people who are in this period of their lives. "It is important that we perform a personal reading, based on self-knowledge, about what we want when we reach retirement and as a consequence, we get ready to accept and manage the new free time that we are going to have," Selva points out.

It is therefore vital to cultivate different roles other than work, and to take part in social activities that will take place in retirement. This limits the feelings of low self-esteem that many people experience when they retire. "Doing voluntary work, where people can occupy positions of responsibility, is a way for people to plan their retirement, and find a role similar to the one they had in their working lives, while doing other tasks. These types of activities can help us feel useful and important, and establish strong new social relationships," says Selva.

As for measures by companies and organizations, the authors focus on models that allow retirement to be delayed or to be made more flexible by means of structural changes which accommodate people who add value despite their age, as well as recognising and dealing with workers' expectations apart from those of a purely financial nature, and negotiating alternatives before talent is lost due to retirement.

Finally, the authors call for the design of retirement preparation programmes that, by focusing on the significant objectives and goals that people wish to achieve, increase decisions about early retirement. These programmes should be carried out not only because people could benefit from specific conditions, but also because it would allow them to redirect their lives towards other activities. The current policies based on uniform measures must be rethought, and make way for the management of diversity and the varying needs and desires of today's society.

"Society is calling for a change in the government's attitude to retirement, so that it adapts to today's society and the needs of different groups. As a result, governments must begin to be the main actors in this process, and enable more gradual and less traumatic ways of stopping work that improve satisfaction in this stage of life," concludes Clara Selva about the stance that national governments should adopt in the immediate future.

