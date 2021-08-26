Educatool, a tool for identifying the best way to bring up children

A tool developed after years of experience

Around 200 families have already taken part in Educatool project, testing it "with very good results," said Letosa. This has also allowed the creation of synergies with companies such as Glifling, while over 700 schools and institutions have also been contacted. The tool was launched commercially in May 2021. The project comprises three main packages: Family, Center and Institution.

The initial idea for the project came five years ago from Letosa's partner, speech therapist and teacher, Ainhoa Guerrero, who has more than 20 years' experience in innovative teaching practices. The aim was to draw together Letosa's 20 years of discoveries and research as an education professional, researcher and father of three children. He said: "From there I spent two years writing my book Caminar quiet, bringing together all the scientific evidence in this collective guide book". He presented the book at 20 talks in different municipalities and institutions. The work was then further developed as the Educatool online project which received the SpinUOC award. Letosa's partner was involved in the development of Educatool, as was his father-in-law, Isaac Guerrero, a computer technician with 30 years' experience in public and private management.

This project supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

