The UOC starts the academic year with new customizable training programmes and a new classroom for its students

The 2021/2022 academic year brings with it new features. This September, students starting new profession-focused courses will do so in a new powerful and flexible classroom that offers a whole host of improvements, including more efficient use of mobile devices. Additionally, this year sees the launch of the open master's programmes, an adaptable and customizable system that allows students to choose courses, specializations and postgraduate programmes amounting to a total of 48 credits from a specific portfolio. They then complete a master's degree final project for 12 ECTS credits to earn their UOC open master's degree.

"The UOC is a pioneer in the creation of learning programmes designed to provide the skills people need in life and at work. What students are demanding is personalized training, support and relevance. All this is provided by the open master's programmes," which start this academic year, explained Àngels Fitó, the Vice President for Competitiveness and Employability. These new programmes also meet organizations' needs for specialized, up-to-date, hybrid training to produce multi-skilled, adaptable employees.

The complex and ever-changing market requires ongoing training processes, but as Fitó stated, "adapting to emerging needs, which often span various disciplines, does not mean starting from scratch, but rather complementing what is already there" and understanding that "the training that optimizes the employability of each person is unique, making it necessary to offer the option of constructing personalized pathways in line with a market that is increasingly asking for more versatile and hybrid profiles."