U-Multirank awards the UOC six A grades

This September the U-Multirank published the results of the eighth edition of its ranking, corresponding to the year 2021, which assesses 1,945 universities in 96 countries around the world. The UOC received six A grades in the Regional Engagement, Knowledge Transfer, and Teaching & Learning categories. As a new development this year, the gender balance indicator has been added to assess the likelihood of female and male students gaining a doctorate, and the UOC also got the top score in this regard.

These six A grades or indicators of very good performance relate to: income from private sources and income from continuous professional development (both in the Knowledge Transfer category); regional joint publications, bachelor graduates working in the region and master graduates working in the region (in the Regional Engagement category); as well as the new gender balance indicator (in the Teaching & Learning category).

The UOC was also awarded high grades in seven indicators of good performance. Three of these were for open access publications, citation rate and interdisciplinary publications in the Research category. Three more were for the international academic staff, international doctorate degrees and international joint publications, in the field of International Orientation. The last indicator was in the Regional Engagement category, for income from regional sources.